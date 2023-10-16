Sign up
1855-1950 school
Now turned into a home. This was right now the road from the old stone house I had on yesterday.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
school
,
house
,
collage
Babs
ace
It looks like a beautiful home. So glad it has been well maintained.
October 17th, 2023
