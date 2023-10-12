Previous
Cirrocumulus? by illinilass
Cirrocumulus?

I thought they were unusual when I opened the blinds this morning. Not sure what type of clouds they are.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They are pretty clouds! (o;
October 13th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
great clouds
October 13th, 2023  
