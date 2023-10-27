Previous
On our way to France 🇫🇷 by illinilass
188 / 365

On our way to France 🇫🇷

Friends since high school, we go somewhere every year.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
October 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
What fun….nothing more fun than a girls trip! Will do you all so much good!
October 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How wonderful for you all
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise