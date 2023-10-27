Sign up
188 / 365
On our way to France 🇫🇷
Friends since high school, we go somewhere every year.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
france
,
sista’s
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
October 27th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
What fun….nothing more fun than a girls trip! Will do you all so much good!
October 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How wonderful for you all
October 27th, 2023
