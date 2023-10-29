Previous
Visited Avignon today. by illinilass
Visited Avignon today.

The Pope’s Palace overlooks the Rhône River.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Junan Heath ace
All interesting shots!
October 29th, 2023  
