UPSET
Today they started tearing down trees in the field behind our house. Why??? I guess to gain about an acre more to farm!!!
Neither photo very good. The snow one was taken January 2021. The other about 4PM this evening. 😢
26th November 2023
Dorothy
@illinilass
