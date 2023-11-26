Previous
UPSET by illinilass
UPSET

Today they started tearing down trees in the field behind our house. Why??? I guess to gain about an acre more to farm!!!
Neither photo very good. The snow one was taken January 2021. The other about 4PM this evening. 😢
