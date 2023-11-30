Previous
Naked trees by illinilass
217 / 365

Naked trees

Sometime in the not too distant future I will get them decorated.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Carole Sandford ace
I like a nicely decorated tree, but I don’t always have the enthusiasm to get started 🤣
November 30th, 2023  
