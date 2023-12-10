Previous
Jakob 2 Trees by illinilass
Jakob 2 Trees

By Danish sculpture Thomas Dambo.
I’m not sure this is legal, the photos were sent to me by my great niece who lives in Portland, Oregon and was visiting Issaquah, Washington last week. I did create the collage.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic sculptures. You're just promoting his work!
December 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 10th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Just googled his name, how amazing.
December 10th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice collage
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning sculptures and nicely presented in your collage
December 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, those are amazing sculptures - I’ll look him up. Great collage too
December 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wow such fantastic sculptures and lovely collage
December 10th, 2023  
Diane Marie
very picture worthy!
December 11th, 2023  
