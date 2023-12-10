Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
227 / 365
Jakob 2 Trees
By Danish sculpture Thomas Dambo.
I’m not sure this is legal, the photos were sent to me by my great niece who lives in Portland, Oregon and was visiting Issaquah, Washington last week. I did create the collage.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
252
photos
45
followers
77
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
joy
,
washington
,
state
,
thomas
,
trolls
,
dambo
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic sculptures. You're just promoting his work!
December 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 10th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Just googled his name, how amazing.
December 10th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice collage
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning sculptures and nicely presented in your collage
December 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, those are amazing sculptures - I’ll look him up. Great collage too
December 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wow such fantastic sculptures and lovely collage
December 10th, 2023
Diane Marie
very picture worthy!
December 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close