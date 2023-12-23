Sign up
Previous
240 / 365
Christmas Cherry pie
Usually it’s a Yule log, but hadn’t had a cherry pie for ages so decided that’s what we will have.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
5
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
23rd December 2023 2:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
pie
,
cherry
Dawn
ace
Sounds yum
December 23rd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
That does look very Christmassy!
December 23rd, 2023
Neil
ace
looks lovely..
December 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sounds and looks yummy ! - tickles my tastebuds !
December 23rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Looks fabulous. My mouth is watering
December 23rd, 2023
