Previous
274 / 365
I had an appointment in Peoria today.
Crossing over an icy Illinois river. Very foggy on the way home. Pouring rain now 36°F 2°C.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Tags
river
fog
illinois
Dawn
ace
Nice photos of your weather hope trip uneventful
January 26th, 2024
