I had an appointment in Peoria today. by illinilass
I had an appointment in Peoria today.

Crossing over an icy Illinois river. Very foggy on the way home. Pouring rain now 36°F 2°C.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Dawn ace
Nice photos of your weather hope trip uneventful
January 26th, 2024  
