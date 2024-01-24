Previous
Slush! by illinilass
Slush!

Weather is starting to warm up, January thaw I presume. Out to one of the parks today, lake ice melting, snow very slushy!
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
winghong_ho
Lovely scene.
January 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I love the contrast between the trees and snow.
January 25th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Lovely trees
January 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
Still looks pretty cold. It may be a while yet before it is warm fav
January 25th, 2024  
