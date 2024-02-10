Sign up
289 / 365
The next few days I’m sharing Valentines…
My mother was born in 1906 (I was a late in life baby). This was from her Grandparents Ashmore 1910.
Yes, my grandmother, mother and I saved many things! Hopefully a great niece will want them!
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Tags
valentine
Corinne
ace
That’s adorable.
February 10th, 2024
