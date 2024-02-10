Previous
The next few days I’m sharing Valentines… by illinilass
The next few days I’m sharing Valentines…

My mother was born in 1906 (I was a late in life baby). This was from her Grandparents Ashmore 1910.
Yes, my grandmother, mother and I saved many things! Hopefully a great niece will want them!
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Corinne ace
That’s adorable.
February 10th, 2024  
