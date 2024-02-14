Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
From my Mother and Dad. 😍 1965.
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY EVERYONE.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
6
0
Embed Code
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
14th February 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
valentine
Corinne
ace
That’s very nice and very precious !
February 14th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@cocobella
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY
February 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What lovely memories for you.
February 14th, 2024
Corinne
ace
@illinilass
thanks a lot Happy Valentine to you too ❤️
February 14th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@robz
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY
February 14th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@cocobella
❤️
February 14th, 2024
