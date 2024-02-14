Previous
From my Mother and Dad. 😍 1965. by illinilass
293 / 365

From my Mother and Dad. 😍 1965.

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY EVERYONE.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
That’s very nice and very precious !
February 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@cocobella HAPPY VALENTINES DAY
February 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What lovely memories for you.
February 14th, 2024  
Corinne ace
@illinilass thanks a lot Happy Valentine to you too ❤️
February 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@robz HAPPY VALENTINES DAY
February 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@cocobella ❤️
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise