Previous
329 / 365
Daffodils for Princess Catherine.
I took this photo before I heard of her diagnosis.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd March 2024 8:16am
Tags
daffodils
