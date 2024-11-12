Previous
Goodbye England by illinilass
Goodbye England

We return home today, it’s been fabulous as always. It was such a delight to meet Renee and Casablanca. May we meet again.
Dorothy

Babs ace
I have enjoyed your travel photos. Have a safe journey home
November 12th, 2024  
