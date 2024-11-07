Previous
Postcards for Issi by illinilass
Photo 560

Postcards for Issi

My friend and I were looking through old postcards of her grandparents and found one from Ballater, Scotland.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
I’ll be adding more.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely triptych!
November 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful cards!
November 9th, 2024  
