Previous
Photo 563
We Will Remember Them
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st October 2024 12:07pm
Tags
sunday
,
remembrance
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful memorial
November 10th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Emotional photo
November 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sad
November 10th, 2024
