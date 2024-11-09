Previous
Teddington Lock by illinilass
Photo 562

Teddington Lock

Today we walked along the Thames at Teddington.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely phpto😊👍
November 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov - the water so calm and a beautiful reflection of the bridge and surrounding scene !
November 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful view with reflections.
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise