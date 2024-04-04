Sign up
19 / 365
The Adventures of Asterix and Obelix.
This morning at breakfast with my friend who was a former French professor, showed me some of her collection of characters.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
3
0
Dorothy
Tags
asterix
,
obelix
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great collection.
April 4th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Always a favourite….
April 4th, 2024
