22 / 365
april24words ARM
Ron broke his wrist in January and and the removable cast on till late March, now using a small wrist support most of the time. Starts physio next week.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Tags
arm
,
april24words
Lesley
ace
He looks very cheerful about it.
April 9th, 2024
Diane Marie
Long haul
April 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Good to see he is improving.
April 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab that he is healing - good luck with physio
April 9th, 2024
