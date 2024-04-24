Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
ADVERTISING-April words
I realise it’s a receipt but it can also be an advertisement for Dr. Gray, dentist in Sheffield, Yorkshire. 1892.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
advertising
,
april24words
