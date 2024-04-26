Previous
ASPECT-April words by illinilass
41 / 365

ASPECT-April words

“A particular part or feature of something”
Iris.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise