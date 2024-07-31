Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
More corn!
To go with my other photo today.
The cobs are still growing.
I love the “young silk”.
The roots are fascinating to me.
This is field corn meant for feed or other products. Not sweet corn.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
corn
,
collage
Barb
ace
Beautiful tassels!
July 31st, 2024
