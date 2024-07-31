Previous
More corn! by illinilass
More corn!

To go with my other photo today.
The cobs are still growing.
I love the “young silk”.
The roots are fascinating to me.
This is field corn meant for feed or other products. Not sweet corn.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Barb ace
Beautiful tassels!
July 31st, 2024  
