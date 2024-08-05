Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
Circles - August words
From a sculpture at the MSU Children’s Garden.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
7
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Infinity
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
2nd August 2024 1:59pm
Public
circles
,
august24words
Bill Davidson
Excellent example of circles
August 5th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat!
August 5th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
What an exciting place to play
August 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Perfect find for this August word of the day! Well-photographed!
August 5th, 2024
Monica
Cool pov
August 5th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful image through to sculpture!
August 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a cool photo!!
August 5th, 2024
