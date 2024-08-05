Previous
Circles - August words by illinilass
Circles - August words

From a sculpture at the MSU Children’s Garden.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Bill Davidson
Excellent example of circles
August 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat!
August 5th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
What an exciting place to play
August 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Perfect find for this August word of the day! Well-photographed!
August 5th, 2024  
Monica
Cool pov
August 5th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful image through to sculpture!
August 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a cool photo!!
August 5th, 2024  
