103 / 365
Fruit August words
It’s a debate, nutritionist consider it a vegetable. However, since they contain seeds and grow from a flower botanically they are a fruit.
I haven’t been to the grocery store yet so this is the only fruit I have in the house!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
590
photos
86
followers
141
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th August 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august24words
Casablanca
ace
I think seeds = fruit ✔️
Nice shot!
August 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up Dorothy, I agree it is a fruit ;-)
August 6th, 2024
Nice shot!