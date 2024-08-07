Sign up
104 / 365
My first ICM
I did download an app to my phone, so maybe I cheated!
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
2
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
crabapples
,
icm
,
august24words
Annie-Sue
ace
I grasped your intention - so just using one tool instead of another! :-)
August 7th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful ICM. Well done.
August 7th, 2024
