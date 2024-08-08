Sign up
106 / 365
Contrast-August words
Collection of envelopes.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
1
1
Dorothy
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
contract
,
august24words
Barb
Good choice for the word of the day, Dorothy!
August 8th, 2024
