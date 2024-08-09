Sign up
107 / 365
FACES-August words
Waiting….
At last it’s here!
My friend Patrick with a vanilla boba mango drink. I had coffee.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
595
photos
89
followers
142
following
29% complete
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
464
465
103
104
466
105
106
107
Tags
faces
,
august24words
Michelle
He looks happy to have he’s drink, which sounds delicious
August 9th, 2024
