Previous
108 / 365
Anser caerulescens
Or as far as I can figure out a type of snow goose. Our at one of the parks tonight it was hanging around with the Canada geese. I thought he might be a mix breed but id it as this type.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
10
Infinity
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
10th August 2024 6:57pm
Public
Flashback
View
snow
goose
