Discuss
109 / 365
PATTERNS-Augustwords
Patterns in glass by, Dale Chihuly.
Taken in Seattle in 2014
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
patterns
,
chihuly
,
ausgust24words
Corinne
ace
Splendid work !
August 12th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
August 12th, 2024
