Playing around with BW by illinilass
My photo from a couple days ago. I’m more of a colour person but rather liked this.
18th August 2024

Barb
It converted well into b&w, Dorothy! ☺️
August 18th, 2024  
Rob Z
It has so many textures - makes it work very nicely in b&w. Great shot
August 18th, 2024  
