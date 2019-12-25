Previous
Concentration by imnorman
359 / 365

Concentration

My 6 year old grandson, using his new art set he got from Santa, drawing a picture, tongue out in total concentration.
25th December 2019

Ian Norman

@imnorman
I thought 365 might be fun, and it is. Really enjoying posting an image each day and getting the creative juices flowing, inspired by lots...
