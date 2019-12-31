Previous
Next
Image 365 by imnorman
365 / 365

Image 365

Image for the Macro-Guess challenge.

Well, I managed to complete the year.
I struggled for ideas at times, and some images I was really pleased with, and some not so.

Think I’ve run out of ideas now though, but it has been fun and would like to thank everyone who has followed my project, for their encouraging comments and advice.

Best wishes for 2020.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Ian Norman

ace
@imnorman
I thought 365 might be fun, and it is. Really enjoying posting an image each day and getting the creative juices flowing, inspired by lots...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jason ace
I'm stumped, Well done on your 365, you've commented on nearly every photo since day seven and i look forward to your images every day. I don't need to see your icon to know its your image, style, consistency and humour. Cheers Ian
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise