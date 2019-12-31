Sign up
365 / 365
Image 365
Image for the Macro-Guess challenge.
Well, I managed to complete the year.
I struggled for ideas at times, and some images I was really pleased with, and some not so.
Think I’ve run out of ideas now though, but it has been fun and would like to thank everyone who has followed my project, for their encouraging comments and advice.
Best wishes for 2020.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Tags
macro
,
contrast
,
macro-guess
Jason
ace
I'm stumped, Well done on your 365, you've commented on nearly every photo since day seven and i look forward to your images every day. I don't need to see your icon to know its your image, style, consistency and humour. Cheers Ian
December 31st, 2019
