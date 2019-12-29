Previous
Karolina xiv by imnorman
363 / 365

Karolina xiv

Yet another image of Bertil Vallien's glass sculpture ‘Karolina’ with blue head from from his famous "Brains" series. This is one of my favourite ornaments we have.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Ian Norman

ace
@imnorman
I thought 365 might be fun, and it is. Really enjoying posting an image each day and getting the creative juices flowing, inspired by lots...
Photo Details

