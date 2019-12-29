Sign up
Previous
Next
363 / 365
Karolina xiv
Yet another image of Bertil Vallien's glass sculpture ‘Karolina’ with blue head from from his famous "Brains" series. This is one of my favourite ornaments we have.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
0
0
Ian Norman
ace
@imnorman
I thought 365 might be fun, and it is. Really enjoying posting an image each day and getting the creative juices flowing, inspired by lots...
369
photos
53
followers
20
following
99% complete
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
29th December 2019 6:04pm
Tags
blue
,
glass
,
ornament
,
karolina
,
darkroom-macroornament
