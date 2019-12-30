Sign up
Brick
Lovely clear sky today, and lovey warm sunlight.
Entry for the mundane challenge ‘brick(s)’
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Ian Norman
@imnorman
I thought 365 might be fun, and it is. Really enjoying posting an image each day and getting the creative juices flowing, inspired by lots...
7
2
365
iPhone 6
30th December 2019 12:52pm
brick
blue-sky
mundane-brick
Annie-Sue
ace
I do like a brick - and a blue sky!
December 30th, 2019
Caterina
ace
Interesting POV
December 30th, 2019
