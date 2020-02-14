Happy Valentine's Day!

My son has a girlfriend now and first he told me that they agreed not to do anything, but then... he thought it would be nice to print a picture and give her a card. Printing the picture was the first challenge. In Houston we would go to the Walgreens or CVS and be back within no time. Here we had to go to a real photo-shop. But it worked and was rather cheap. Step 2 finding a card was harder.

They just do not have cards here. We found a few Christmas cards in Carrefour, but that was it. So at home we printed, cut and glued a card. It looked cute in the end. For the Flash of red I colored the hearts myself