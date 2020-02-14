Previous
Happy Valentine's Day! by ingrid01
Happy Valentine's Day!

My son has a girlfriend now and first he told me that they agreed not to do anything, but then... he thought it would be nice to print a picture and give her a card. Printing the picture was the first challenge. In Houston we would go to the Walgreens or CVS and be back within no time. Here we had to go to a real photo-shop. But it worked and was rather cheap. Step 2 finding a card was harder.
They just do not have cards here. We found a few Christmas cards in Carrefour, but that was it. So at home we printed, cut and glued a card. It looked cute in the end. For the Flash of red I colored the hearts myself
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
