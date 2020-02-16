Sign up
Photo 2037
African Queen
This butterfly looks a bit like a Monarch Butterfly, with the main difference that its lines are white and not black.
According to Google it is called a "Plain Tiger" or "African Queen".
We spotted quite a few on our walk yesterday.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
nature
butterly
african queen
for2020
plain tiger
