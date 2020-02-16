Previous
African Queen by ingrid01
Photo 2037

African Queen

This butterfly looks a bit like a Monarch Butterfly, with the main difference that its lines are white and not black.
According to Google it is called a "Plain Tiger" or "African Queen".
We spotted quite a few on our walk yesterday.
Ingrid

