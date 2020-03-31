Previous
Balcony sunset by ingrid01
Photo 2081

Balcony sunset

If you peek through the buildings (zoom in with your camera) you can see a nice sunset from our balcony. Hardly ever there are clouds here, so it is quite boring, but it works really well for my last rainbow orange :)
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
570% complete

Lou Ann ace
Oh this is wonderful. Love the sky glow and the silhouettes.
March 31st, 2020  
