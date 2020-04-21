Sign up
Photo 2102
Our own little jungle!
Our backyard is as wide as our house and about 1 meter deep. In that meter are banana trees, peacock flowers, an oleander and a hibiscus. I think that from this angle it really looks like a jungle :)
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Tags
tree
,
banana
,
flowers
,
backyard
,
jungle
,
oleander
,
peacockflower
