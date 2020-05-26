Previous
Next
Eid Mubarak by ingrid01
Photo 2137

Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak (عيد مبارك‎) is an Arabic term that means “Blessed Feast/festival”. Today is the last day off from school/work after Ramadan. And when I saw the candle for the WWYD challenge, I just had to use it for the lanterns and moon, which I have seen everywhere this past month (even on the Nutella chocolate spread!)
The background is the top from a picture taken in the corridors close to Al Alam Palace. The moon is taken from a solar eclipse picture taken in December and the lanterns came from a coloring page.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise