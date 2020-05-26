Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak (عيد مبارك‎) is an Arabic term that means “Blessed Feast/festival”. Today is the last day off from school/work after Ramadan. And when I saw the candle for the WWYD challenge, I just had to use it for the lanterns and moon, which I have seen everywhere this past month (even on the Nutella chocolate spread!)

The background is the top from a picture taken in the corridors close to Al Alam Palace. The moon is taken from a solar eclipse picture taken in December and the lanterns came from a coloring page.