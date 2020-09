Dear Jane - kites

These kites are the corners for the border of my Dear Jane quilt. Can you believe that together they consist of 140 pieces? The bottom left kite has the most - 66!

I'm not totally happy with the top left one, but it is what it is. I want to finish this thing. The only thing left is to connect the 108 triangles and 4 kites to the quilt.... My guess is that it will take me another 2 weeks...