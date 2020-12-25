Previous
A Happy Dino by ingrid01
Photo 2350

A Happy Dino

Yelena and I took Dino to the beach for sunset. He was very very happy!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Lin ace
You captured the joy perfectly.
December 25th, 2020  
