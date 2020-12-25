Sign up
Photo 2350
A Happy Dino
Yelena and I took Dino to the beach for sunset. He was very very happy!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
dog
sunset
girl
happy
jumping
Lin
ace
You captured the joy perfectly.
December 25th, 2020
