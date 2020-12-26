Previous
Adventure time...
Adventure time...

Now the weather is nice and there are currently no Covid-restrictions (other than that the airport is still closed), I like to see a bit more of Oman.
My husband and son didn't want to go, but luckily Yelena agreed to go with me.
First I wanted to go to Wadi Al Arbeieen. However, after some research it said that after 1.5 hour drive you have at least a 30 minute of road drive. My 4x4 skills are still developing, so I decided to do something else. All small stops... The first stop was the "Wadi Al Khoud Dam". Unfortunately we never found it, but did some easy off-roading.
I like the sight of the fence going up and down and the city in the distance.
26th December 2020

Ingrid

ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
