Tire....

My daughter Yelena and I went on a little trip and had a big adventure!

Our second stop was Al Khoud Castle. Ruins of a 300 year old castle. Then we had our lunch with our feet in the water in Wadi Al Khoud - this picture was taken there.



Then we drove on to Fanja. There are a few shops with pottery and other things. Tourist like it a lot, but I was happy to see that it was now busy with locals.



Google told me that there was a view point in Bidbid, not too far, so that would be our next stop. Again, we never found the viewpoint, but enjoyed a little ride in the Wadi - not too far, because I didn't want to take big risk...



However, driving a few meters on the paved road, it was clear we had a flat tire :(

When I got out to inspect the damage another car stopped already to help us.



The damage was bad because I had 2 flat tires....

With in no time there were 3 cars and 6 people working on my car! But with 2 flat tires and only one spare we had a real problem. Another gentleman came by and stopped. It turned out that he was a policeman and lived very close. He had the clever idea to phone the local tire shop. The shop was closed and would open at 4pm. So we were invited to his house.



At the moment that we were getting in his car, an older gentleman passed by. It turned out to be his dad.

In his house his dad kept us company and we were served a big lunch. It was delicious, but habits as Summerfield can tell you are quite different then in the western world... Yelena really felt as if we were participaitng in an Indiana Jones movie.

Especially when the gentleman took his phone and tried to identify the goat we were eating!

