Amazing Omanis

Here is a small collage from the few photos I took with my phone during our flat-tires-adventure.

The man in the brown dishdasha was there straight away and the man in blue was walking by. On the second picture a man who was going to visit a friend stopped and was clever to find videos of how to get the spare off.



Then a car with 3 young boys stopped. I was amazed that they all 3 were willing to help (without asking).



Sometime later another Omani stopped by. Because we needed another tire and the shop would only open at 4pm, he took us to his house and arranged for the car to be fixed.



The last picture is of our lunch. I asked if it was ok to take a picture. The gentleman was the father of the man who took us home. He was a retired English teacher and owns a farm now. The meat was a very special dish called "Shuwaa", only eaten on special occasions. We were explained the whole process of preparing it and as said yesterday this included a short video of the goats walking on the farm...



Around 4.15pm our car was ready. It had 4 working tires again! The whole family (and that was a big family - every time someone peaked into the room we were sitting the gentleman told us it was a son or a daughter and on top of that I counted at least 7 children under the age of 6), waved goodbye and told us to stop by anytime.



Also the guy who fixed the car was super friendly. Obviously I wanted to pay for it, but they didn't want to hear about that. They pointed out that I was now driving on the spare and an other old tire.



Yesterday the car got 4 new tires, but that was not for free...