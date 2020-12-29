Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2354
Bokeh!
It is after Christmas, but I finally had a go with making a diy bokeh filter!
It wasn't that easy (used a lot of tape and on top of that the lights in the middle part of our Christmas tree do not work anymore) but I got it!
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2354
photos
44
followers
49
following
644% complete
View this month »
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
29th December 2020 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
bokeh
,
nutcracker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close