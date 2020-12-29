Previous
Bokeh! by ingrid01
Bokeh!

It is after Christmas, but I finally had a go with making a diy bokeh filter!
It wasn't that easy (used a lot of tape and on top of that the lights in the middle part of our Christmas tree do not work anymore) but I got it!
Ingrid

Photo Details

