Bubbles! by ingrid01
Bubbles!

Here are my bubbles for the word of the month. I looked on the internet and saw some very cool pictures. However, this was just done within 30 minutes.

I didn't have a lot more time today because I finally started to lay out the t-shirts for Yelena's t-shirt quilt I will be making. When we moved 1 and half year ago, it seemed a great idea to make such a quilt from all the shirts she had when we lived in Houston. However, she was still wearing some of them. I think her new years resolution was to clean out her closet... So before she could ask them back I got my scissors out!
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
