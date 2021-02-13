Previous
Turtles! by ingrid01
Photo 2399

Turtles!

As plan B we went to the Daymaniyat islands for snorkeling. The water was cold and not very clear, but it was amazing to see many turtles!
Can you spot the second turtle in my photo?

The plan A was to go 1 night camping at a beach before Nadya had to return to Dallas. However, the night before the news came that the government closed all the beaches (stricter Corona rules).


13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Babs ace
How wonderful to see them in the wild. Yes I can see the second turtle I think, bottom right of the picture.
February 15th, 2021  
