Photo 2399
Turtles!
As plan B we went to the Daymaniyat islands for snorkeling. The water was cold and not very clear, but it was amazing to see many turtles!
Can you spot the second turtle in my photo?
The plan A was to go 1 night camping at a beach before Nadya had to return to Dallas. However, the night before the news came that the government closed all the beaches (stricter Corona rules).
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
1
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
12th February 2021 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
sea
,
turtles
,
oman
,
for2021
,
turtel
,
daymaniyat
Babs
ace
How wonderful to see them in the wild. Yes I can see the second turtle I think, bottom right of the picture.
February 15th, 2021
