Flash of Red - Hibiscus Flower by ingrid01
Here is my flash of red!

The last week was a little crazy - my daughter Nadya's last week with us in Oman and on top of that we had our foster pup Baloo... so I did not have time at all to post any photos.

Today my house was very quiet. We found a new home for Baloo! He was picked up on Friday afternoon. Nadya left very early Saturday morning and is now back in Dallas.

And on top of that Demyan (my 12th grader) decided that it was time to go physically to school again. They have the option of online or at school since November 1st 2019 and although Yelena went to school, he stayed home.

So I worked on my pictures and hope to catch up soon!
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Photo Details

