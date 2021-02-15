Previous
Nadya & Baloo by ingrid01
Photo 2401

Nadya & Baloo

Portrait for Flash of Red week 3, taken last Friday, just before Baloo was picked up by his new family.
Nadya left shortly after on Saturday morning.
15th February 2021

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
bkb in the city
A very nice portrait
February 15th, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely portrait, hope Baloo settles in his new home.
February 15th, 2021  
