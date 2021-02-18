Previous
Loved... by ingrid01
Photo 2405

Loved...

My son Demyan never his photo taken, but I have been asking him very nicely for this week, so he gave me a few minutes... (He is a 12th grader and although he has a Texas drivers license he is not allowed to drive in Oman - so I'm doing him a lot a favors at the moment by driving him around)

We went outside and as always Dino came with us... and of course Dino needed to be in the photo too... (Demyan didn't know about his dad's picture with Dino).

From the little series I took there are actually 2 we both liked a lot. I prefer this one, Demyan liked the other better. So I might post that one too this week...
Ingrid

Monique ace
Like the shot and the story !
February 18th, 2021  
moni kozi
A very tender moment in a great photograph
February 18th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
I love this - fabulous portrait. Thanks for being obliging, Demyan!
February 18th, 2021  
